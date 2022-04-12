Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as low as C$5.46. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 407,448 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 over the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

