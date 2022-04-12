Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.49

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 136121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

