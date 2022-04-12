Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHSGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHSGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

About Senmiao Technology (Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

