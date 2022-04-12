Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

