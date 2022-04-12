Sentient Brands (OTC:SNBH) Shares Up 3.2%

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC:SNBH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 22,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Sentient Brands Company Profile (OTC:SNBH)

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc, a product development and brand management company, focuses on building innovative brands in the luxury and premium market space. It intends to offers CBD luxury skin care and lifestyle products, such as purifying exfoliator, replenishing oil, ultra-nourishing face cream, revitalizing eye cream, high potency tincture, CBD infused and scented candles, and CBD infused women's fragrance under the Ouevre brand through direct-to consumer online e-commerce platform, as well as wholesale partners.

