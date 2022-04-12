Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQZZF traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

