SharedStake Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $5,616.53 and $334.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.85 or 0.07565462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,708.96 or 1.00043890 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

