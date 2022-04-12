Shell’s (SHEL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.93) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.95) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.18) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($28.15) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,012.88. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,176.50 ($28.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £163.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

