SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $102,989.83 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,154.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.95 or 0.07613041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00261886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00759219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00095007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00572827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00366278 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

