SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. SHIELD has a market cap of $102,141.93 and $37.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.34 or 0.07508975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00258827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00756815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.07 or 0.00605340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00361301 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.