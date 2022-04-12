ShipChain Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (SHIP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $680,064.99 and $197.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

