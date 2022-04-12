Short Interest in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Grows By 482.1%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 482.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AMCIW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,664. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.02.

