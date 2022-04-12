Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Declines By 99.6%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AUGG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.02.
Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augusta Gold (AUGG)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.