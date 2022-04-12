Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 98.1%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,870. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

