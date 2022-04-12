Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Decreases By 88.7%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BKSC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.