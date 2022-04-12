Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 84.8%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BBSRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 26,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
