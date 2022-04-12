Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 555.6%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
