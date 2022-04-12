Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Expands By 2,633.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLOZF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 95,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.