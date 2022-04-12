Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Grows By 1,132.6%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, an increase of 1,132.6% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,038. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Read More
