Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Expands By 511.8%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
