Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Increases By 8,900.0%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 8,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €26.50 ($28.80) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 248,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.81%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

