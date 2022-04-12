Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases By 558.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 558.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,652. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

