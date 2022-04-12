Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 95.1%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000.

FEUZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,765. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

