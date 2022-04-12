Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Drops By 99.9%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Get FirstRand alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of FirstRand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.