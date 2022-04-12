Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Expands By 606.8%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 606.8% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

