Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Expands By 606.8%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 606.8% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.