Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Grows By 488.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HESAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,426.09) to €1,324.00 ($1,439.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $966.62.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,038. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

