Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Decreases By 93.9%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Shares of IPHYF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.00.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

