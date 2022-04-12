Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Decreases By 93.9%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.
Shares of IPHYF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
