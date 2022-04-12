Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Decreases By 92.1%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.