Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Expands By 1,200.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OROVY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $157.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

