Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Declines By 92.0%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 213,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PACX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Pioneer Merger has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 920,399 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $13,325,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $7,075,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 699,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 449,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 14.7% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 688,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.