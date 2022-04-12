Short Interest in Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Decreases By 99.5%

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,502,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Puget Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,404,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,268,508. Puget Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Puget Technologies (Get Rating)

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

