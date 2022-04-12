Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Decreases By 94.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 232,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,638. Safran has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

