Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Drops By 94.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.