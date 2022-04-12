Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Drops By 94.0%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,753. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
