Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 717.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, an increase of 717.7% from the March 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. 1,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,662,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 160,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period.

