Showcase Price Down 36.9% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $47,070.24 and $5.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.46 or 0.07532043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.76 or 0.99811992 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.