Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $17.16. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 32,289 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

