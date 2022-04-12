SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Update

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 8,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

