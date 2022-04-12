Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIFY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
