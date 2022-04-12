Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIFY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

