SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Purchases £19,500 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,410.48).

Shatish D. Dasani also recently made the following trade(s):

LON SHI traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 39.05 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £461.40 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.57. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

