Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.91. 9,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 460,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
