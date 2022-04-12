Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGMLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGMLF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.