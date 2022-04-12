Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 11,129 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after buying an additional 379,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.