Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 21,063 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

