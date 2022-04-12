Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,602 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,017,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,485,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,183,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

