Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

