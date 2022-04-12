Sigma Planning Corp Buys 552 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.52 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.