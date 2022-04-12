Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.