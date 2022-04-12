Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.