Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

