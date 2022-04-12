Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

