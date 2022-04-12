Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.16 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28.

